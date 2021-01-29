Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 199.3% in January

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 199.3% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

