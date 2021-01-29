Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

