Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 14,167 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TC Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TRP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 78,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

