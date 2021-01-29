Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 15,323 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. 11,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

