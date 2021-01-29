Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $26.20 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

