BASIC Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $3.97 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,070,995,842 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

