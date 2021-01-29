Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

ING Group downgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.