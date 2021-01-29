Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

ING Group downgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.