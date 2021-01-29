Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $3.25. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.