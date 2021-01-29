Barclays Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 22,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,275% compared to the average daily volume of 954 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 41.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 165.2% in the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 20.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

