Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KYYWF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

