Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 133.88 ($1.75) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.