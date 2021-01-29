Barclays Begins Coverage on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.99.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter worth $721,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

