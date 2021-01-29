Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BZUN. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

