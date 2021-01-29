Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.