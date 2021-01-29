Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNKXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

