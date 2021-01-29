Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of BOH opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 176,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

