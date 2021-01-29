Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Billion

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post $20.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.36 billion and the lowest is $20.15 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $84.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $86.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $91.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,888,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $262.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

