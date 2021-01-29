Bangor Savings Bank Sells 442 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $70.60 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.