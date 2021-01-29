Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,348 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2,294.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.09 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

