Bangor Savings Bank Invests $248,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of BA opened at $197.23 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

