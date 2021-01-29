Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

