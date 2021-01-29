Bangor Savings Bank Has $636,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 166,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.