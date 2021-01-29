Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC opened at $30.32 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

