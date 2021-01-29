Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 6,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

