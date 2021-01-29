Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a PE ratio of -92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.