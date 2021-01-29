Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Balfour Beatty stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.83.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

