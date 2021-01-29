Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

