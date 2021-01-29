Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Shares of GS opened at $275.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

