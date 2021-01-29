Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 119 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 766.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.