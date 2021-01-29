Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 593 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

