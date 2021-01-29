Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 5,710 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VIAC stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
