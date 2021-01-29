Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 5,710 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

VIAC stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

