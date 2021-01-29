Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 118 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

