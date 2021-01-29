Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 567,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

