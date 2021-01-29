Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.23 ($9.68).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.61 ($11.31) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.46 and its 200-day moving average is €6.28.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

