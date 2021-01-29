B. Riley Trims Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Target Price to $12.00

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIT. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TRIT opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

