Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 399,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

