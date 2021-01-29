AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

Shares of LON:AVV traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,706 ($48.42). 289,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,162. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,419.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,134.17. AVEVA Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a one year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other news, insider James Kidd purchased 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, with a total value of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total value of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

