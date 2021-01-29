Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

