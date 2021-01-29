Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348,531 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

