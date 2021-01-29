Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

