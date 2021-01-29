Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 641,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 423,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

