Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $219.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

