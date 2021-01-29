Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

