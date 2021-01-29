Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

