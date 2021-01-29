Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $11.61 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $893.27 million and approximately $149.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,540.16 or 0.85699846 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.