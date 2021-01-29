Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $138,499.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $138,499.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

