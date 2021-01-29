Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

