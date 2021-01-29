Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

