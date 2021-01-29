Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

ADP opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

