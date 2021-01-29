Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $7.64 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

